LYLE EUGENE KILTHAU passed away December 16, 2019, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice Center in Corvallis, OR. Lyle was born May 28, 1941 in Wapato, WA, to Alex and Esther Kilthau. He attended Toppenish High School. Lyle moved to Newport, OR in 1988. He is survived by his son Tim Kilthau, West Valley, Yakima; daughters Kristy Castilleja, Zillah; Nicole Capps, Seattle; and Amy Bendel, Newport, OR. Lyle had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and one sister, Carol Radford of Federal Way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Alex Kilthau. No services will be held.
