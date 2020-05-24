Lydia “Meme” Laberge was born in Maisse, France. Lydia Nadege Chatelain grew up in this village south of Paris. She lived through the German occupation of France as a teenager. In the Summer of 1944 Marcel “Pepe” Laberge came to France as part of the liberating allied forces. Marcel being fluent in French asked her father for her hand. They were married in France April 5th, 1946. Lydia came to the United States on a Navy transport while pregnant with their first child. They settled in Maine and raised their five children. Having enough of the long Maine winters and after the children were raised, they moved out west, settling in Yakima, Washington 1975. Three of her children followed her to the Yakima area. Lydia enjoyed family get togethers, trips to Montreal where her sisters settled after the War, crochet and bingo. She was preceded in death by her husband Marcel and son Michael. She is survived by a son and three daughters, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our dear meme passed away May 15, 2020, at 93 years of age.
