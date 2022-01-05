Lydia May Warehime

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our beloved Lydia left us on December 28, 2021, at the age of 78 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA. She bravely fought metastatic cancer that took her so suddenly from us. She was born on September 4, 1943 (as she always said) in Hardin, Montana, to Carl and Eva (Dumler) Hert. She had a great sense of humor; she was giving and unselfish and never knew a stranger.
Lydia wore many hats in her professional life, such as working in the fruit industry, the Idaho State Welfare System, a Realtor, Red Cross worker and she also worked for the Union Gap Senior Citizen’s Center. Her passions were fishing, the casino and Jeopardy!!! Her real passion was family! She loved much and was comfortable in her own skin, always ready to give a compliment and a hug when needed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Clarence, James, and Larry Hert, two sisters, Lily Bougher and Mary Louise Siefring-Simpson, one son, William Blackburn and one baby girl, Robin Blackburn. Lydia is survived by her husband Merle Warehime of Moxee, daughter Cheryl Trujillo (Scott) of Naches, sons, Duane Warehime (Elise) of New Jersey, Darren Warehime (Bonnie) of Naches, and a brother, William Hert of Tri-Cities, sisters-in-law Betty Fehrer of Moxee and Linda Hert of Yakima, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will take place at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 am, immediately followed by a Reception. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
