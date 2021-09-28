Lurene (Lucille) Renteria

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma went home to heaven to be with our Lord.
Lurene (November 13, 1922 - September 25, 2021) was born in Walla Walla, WA to William and Irene Taylor. She was the youngest of 15 children. They moved to Yakima, WA where she was raised and lived in the same neighborhood her entire life. Here she met her late husband Benjamin (Bennie) Renteria. Together they had 7 children (Benjamin II, Joseph, Francis, Michael, Sharon, Terrance and Lawrence). She had 17 grandkids and many great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
Lurene was always a caring and loving person that brought joy to whoever met her. Her family meant everything to her as she always enjoyed family gatherings. Bennie and her always had yearly family reunions where the family continues to try and have them. Her warm and loving heart welcomed everyone in her home where everyone felt comfortable as that was the type of person she was… very loving!
She is preceded in death by her late husband Bennie, oldest son Bennie II and Francis who passed away as an infant. She is survived by Joseph, Michael (wife Alys), Sharon, Terrance (wife Shellie) and Lawrence (wife Jolene) along with numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
She will be missed and forever in our hearts.
Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00 am, also at Shaw & Sons followed by a Graveside Service at Tahoma Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
