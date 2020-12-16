Colonial Funeral Home
John 8:12
Again therefore Jesus spoke to them, saying, I am the light of the world, he who follows Me shall by no means walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.
Today Lupe has left us. He leaves us heartbroken but has strengthened us to have faith and thank God for the life we had with him. Lupe was all about family; he was a son, a brother, a husband, a father and a grandfather. He loved working and taking care of his wife Liz, sons Nathan, Keith, and Merle, daughter Brooke, and grandson Ezra Sage Capetillo. On weekends or after work he checked on his mother and helped with garden work, taking care of all her roses and pruning trees or new flower beds. He always wanted to see who’s birthday was coming up or what was going to take place on the next holiday for family gatherings. God wrapped his arms around Lupe and took him home. No more pain; he is on the other side now to hear, “Job well done my son. Welcome Home!!!” Lupe is preceded in death by his father Antonio Capetillo Sr., mother Elvia Capetillo, brothers Jesse Capetillo, Carlos Capetillo Sr., Reynaldo Capetillo Sr., and David Gamez.
He loved joking with all the nieces and nephews, proud to be part of a big family. He had great pride in helping any way he could, loved listening to music and working on his car.
We miss you poppa, we are grateful God put you in our lives. We’ll all be together again.
Visitation will be from 10-12:30 Thursday, December 17, 2020 with graveside services at Elmwood Cemetery at 1 PM. Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In