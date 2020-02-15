Luke Hatley

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Luke Elbert Hatley, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family on February 9, 2020.
Luke was born on December 17, 1927 in Albemarle, North Carolina to Luke and Attie Hatley. After school Luke joined the army and served in the Korean War. After the war Luke got stationed at the Yakima Firing Center and that is where he met the love of his life, Sylvia.
The two got married and had three children. Luke worked hard each and every day to support his family. Luke loved to spend his free time hunting in Canada and fishing in Alaska.
As the years went by, Luke became a grandfather to six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Luke was known best for always handing out jokes – and boy, he sure loved his family. Everyone who knew Luke, adored him.
Luke made sure to live his life to the fullest. He often traveled with his wife. He spent a lot of time with his brothers and sisters after they followed him to the Pacific Northwest. Luke also loved eating breakfast with his grandkids and great-grandkids, usually pancakes that Sylvia cooked.
Luke is survived by his wife Sylvia Hatley; his daughter Teresa Hatley; grandchildren Shane Hatley (Katie), James Hatley (Nicole), Brandy Hatley, Jeffrey Cozzetto (Stephanie), and Lacey Hatley (Zane); great-grandchildren Alexis, Kaylie, Miley, Trenton, Wesley, James, Ryker, Ethan, Julianna, Madison, and James; his brother Ted Hatley and sister Ruth Dunn. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
Luke is preceded in death by his parents Luke and Attie Hatley; his brothers JB, Glen, Winfred and Carl Hatley, his two sons, Luke (slick) Hatley and Jim Hatley; granddaughter Stacey Fox; and great-grandson Jeffrey Cozzetto.
A viewing will be held from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, WA. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 also at Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, WA. Burial to follow at Tahoma Cemetery.
Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
