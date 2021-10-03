Luisa Christina Sliger (57) passed away on September 26th, 2021 in Tacoma, WA. She was the wife of Mark Sliger and they made their home in Bellevue, WA where they shared 32 years of marriage. She was the mother of Chloe Sliger (28) and Sophie Sliger (23).
Luisa was born in Toppenish, WA on September 4th, 1964. She was the daughter of Nina Quemuel and Turquiano (Terry) Haber. She graduated from high school in Germany and attended Yakima Valley College in Yakima, WA.
She was employed at WESCO Sales Group in Bellevue, WA where she was responsible for office administration and customer service.
She was a member of St. Louise Parish and enjoyed the opportunity to volunteer in the Parish School when her kids were young. Luisa loved to putter around her yard and tend to her potted plants as well as her indoor succulents. She was a proud mother and attended all her two daughters’ sporting events through the years and loudly cheered and showed her support for them and their teams. Luisa will be remembered for her caring, nurturing, and strong personality. She made friends easily and could be counted on by those in need. She was also a great cook, and her family and friends were especially thankful when she made lumpia! She loved to read and always had her Kindle with her. Cannon Beach, Oregon was a very special place for Luisa and she loved her annual trips to the beach. Wine tasting and weekends spent on short trips were something she really enjoyed.
Luisa was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving family members include her husband Mark Sliger; daughter Chloe and future son-in-law James Smet both of Oakland, CA, and daughter Sophie Sliger of Bellevue, WA; sister Theresa Hines of Yakima, WA; brothers James Haber of Naches, WA; Jeff Haber of Bellevue, WA; mother-in-law Betsy McCabe of Poulsbo, WA; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Luisa also adored her pets and leaves behind Winnie and Max.
A celebration of Luisa’s life will be held on October 8th, 2021 at 11am at St. Louise Parish which is located at 141 156th Ave. SE Bellevue, WA 98007.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to your favorite organization/charity or consider: Jubilee Reach: https://www.jubileereach.org/, and St. Louise Parish: https://www.stlouise.org/.
