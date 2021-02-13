Luis M. Martinez

August 15, 1937 - January 4, 2021
Our brother Max was a child of the ‘50’s with the mores and flavor of that time. He was a gentleman, considerate, and respectful, as was expected by his good parents. He was a teenager at the dawn of rock-n-roll and enjoyed the time he lived in.
He came from the southwest when his parents moved to Vancouver to work in the shipyards during WWII; mom a welder, dad a pipe fitter. They lived a hardscrabble life where dad was a cowboy, sheep herder, and farm hand, and mom did laundry and baked bread to earn money to help.
Max was a happy-go-lucky, sociable guy. He worked picking fruit with his parents every year. Ran around with friends playing ball—sneaking into the Tower Drive-in when there was pasture, a creek, no freeway, or mall. He swam at the trestles in north Yakima, which was taboo because occasionally someone drowned.
He was ornery and well liked by the brothers and sisters and was considered the smart one of the family. He served his 4 years in the Navy, was married for a time, and helped raise a redheaded teenager – Bambi, who loved and appreciated him.
He worked as a union laborer here and in Seattle. He helped the folks in their late years. He was an exceptionally good pool player and like 5 other siblings loved westerns. He enjoyed the family gatherings, but he also liked his solitude. Max was easy to like. He preferred the more friendly kinder good old days to the here and now. And so was ready and happy to head on home to see Mom and Pop. As he used to say, “I’m going now, I’m glad you got to see me.”
We are all behind you Max – God love you.
A simple gathering will be held at Calvary Cemetery with a blessing by Father Darrell Mitchell and a short military ceremony on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.
