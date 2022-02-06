Luella Robinson Howell

1933-2022
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2022, in South Jordan, UT. Luella was born in Salt Lake City, UT on May 17, 1933, to Wilford Allen Robinson and Thirza Cornick. She married the love of her life, J Franklin Howell on June 10, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple. They met at BYU where Frank completed his master’s degree. Frank went on to earn a PhD. in entomology, a profession that moved them to Yakima, WA where he worked for the US Dept. of Agriculture. Frank preceded her in death on October 21, 2012.
Luella attended the U of U and BYU earning a BS in Early Education. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she helped with the Yakima Stake girls camp for 39 yrs. She served in the Relief Society and as president several times. She loved her calling as the Yakima Stake Rep. with L.D.S. Social Services and enjoyed volunteering for the Fine Arts Department at the Central Washington State Fair for over 13 years.
She enjoyed serving in the Yakima family history center and actively working on her genealogy. Luella enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, camping, and devoted her life to her companion, Frank. She was dedicated to his care, tending to him through medical challenges with home dialysis, transplant surgery, and other conditions.
Frank and Luella are the parents of Tamara Rencher (David); Bryan F. Howell (Karen); and Loren F. Howell (Shelley). They have 12 grandchildren, Chad (Holly), Kristin, Laura, Michael (Samantha), and Nathan (Hailey) Rencher; Tanner (Alisa), Bryn, and Karyna Howell; Mitchell, Jesse, Cameron, and Cole Howell and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Country Park 4th Ward located at 11271 South 2700 West, South Jordan, Utah. A visitation will precede the service at 10:00 A.M.
Flowers may be sent to Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. The funeral may be viewed at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
