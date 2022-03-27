Valley Hills Funeral Home
Lucy O. Lucero, 94, died December 12, 2021 at her home in Yakima, Washington; born in Jerome, Idaho October 18, 1927 the daughter of Juanita and Geraldo Cardenas.
She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Vani and her husband Terry; three grandchildren Summer Goodman and her partner Chris Marshall of Yakima; Charity Allen and her husband Danny, their children Everett, Grant and Jane of Portola Valley, California; Noel Lucero and her three children Isaiah, Ayana, and Nina of Homewood, Illinois; and one sister Lola Johnson of Fairfield, California; and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be held at 10 AM, SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022, at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima; and at 2 PM a Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held at the Terrace Heights Grange, 3701 W. Birchfield Road, Yakima. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
