Rainier Memorial Center
I was born Lucinda [Cindy] Kay Lockwood on September 14th 1951 and I passed away on April 4th 2022. I was the proud daughter of Edna [Bollinger] Lockwood and Charles Stuart Lockwood, growing up in Yakima and graduating from A.C. Davis High School in 1970. After I moved to Spokane and graduated from Kinman Business College in 1972. Then I returned to Yakima for a few years, after that in the late 70’s I moved to San Jose, Ca., which I loved and probably would have stayed but I moved back to Yakima in the early 90’s to take care of my mother, who had breast cancer and passed away September 10, 1990. Shortly after that my father became sick with cancer and moved in with me until he passed away in 1995. During this time I lucked out and got a job with the best boss you could ever ask for, Scott Wagner at M.G. Wagner Co. Inc. for 30 years.
I am survived by my last brother Guy B. Lockwood and his wonderful wife Margi, who I loved like a sister. I am preceded in death by my parents Edna [Bollinger] Lockwood and Charles Stuart Lockwood, my brothers Raymond Stuart Lockwood who passed on November 5th 2020 and Perry Lee Lockwood in 1996. There will be no funeral service, but I will be having a graveside service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park handled by Rainier Memorial Center.
The last thing I would like to say is enjoy your life, time goes by so fast and it will be over before you know it. So please enjoy everyday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in