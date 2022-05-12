Lucille Marie Zimmerman, 91, of Yakima, Washington was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on September 9, 1930, to Joseph and Mary (Metz) Rice. She joined her heavenly father on March 26, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Elaine (husband George) Kelly, Kennewick, WA and Venita (husband Jack) Inions, Zillah, WA.
She is survived by her four children, Steve Zimmerman, Yakima, WA, Craig Zimmerman, Yakima, WA, Mark Zimmerman, Renton, WA, and Karen (husband Jerry) Bennett, Pasco, WA, and two grandchildren, Kristen Bennett, Kailua-Kona, HI, and James Bennett, Honolulu, HI.
She graduated from Yakima High School in 1948. She then attended the University of Washington for a couple of years. She married and had her children before returning to school at Central Washington University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She then moved to Yakima and taught grade school (1st, 2nd and 3rd) at Castlevale and Robertson elementary schools for 29 years. During this time, she earned her master’s in education from Central Washington University.
She enjoyed her daily walk and swimming in the summertime. Her family was always her top priority spending all her time with her four children and her mother. Her faith in Christ was very important to her and guided her throughout her life. Sunday mornings were spent at Central Lutheran Church where she was a member for most of her life. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service for her will held at Central Lutheran Church on Saturday May 7th at 2:00 pm.
