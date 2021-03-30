1939-2021
Lucille Marie Worley of Yakima, Washington passed away peacefully on March 28, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 81. May she rest in peace with Jesus in Paradise.
Lucille was born August 29, 1939 in St. Joe, Missouri and relocated to Washington state in 1968. She obtained her higher education in Yakima, Washington and served the Yakima School District as a para-educator and second grade teacher for 20 years after which time she retired. She enjoyed her students so much and remembered every single one of them; she made a lasting impression on them.
Lucille was an avid reader, fisher, and camper. In her younger years, she would throw dance parties in her garage every weekend, dancing to all of her favorite 45 records. She treasured and cherished all people and always had a broad smile to welcome anyone who would come by to visit. Lucille loves the Lord with all her heart and soul, and finally got to meet Him face-to-face. At the end, she was climbing Jacob’s ladder waiting on Jesus to allow her to climb over the top right into Heaven.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Edna Andrews, her two brothers, Eddie Jr and Bob Andrews, friend and roommate for 32 years, Judy Griffin and Judy’s son, David Crooker.
Lucille is survived by her children, Verona “Peach” Worley, Donald “Butch Worley (Eileen), William Worley (Denise), John Worley (Beth), and Christopher Worley (Darlene). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Debbie, Andria, Schalane, Adrianna, Ryan, Nicole, Joshua, Kaci, Melody, Tony, Matthew, Devin, JJ, Hannah, Whitney, Breanna, McKenna, Avrie, Chris Jr, Lynne’, Ashlynn, Lisa, Zach, Nikki, and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
We would like to mention her children in spirit, John and Cathy Crooker.
There will be a visitation at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 West Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA, on March 31, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. Lucille’s memorial service will be held on April 1 at 1:00 p.m. after which there will be a graveside service for family and friends.
Goodbye for now sweet mother. We will be seeing you soon… meet you in Paradise. You will be greatly missed here on Earth. With all of our love.
