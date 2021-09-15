Valley Hills Funeral Home
Lucille Mae (Burbach) Campbell died peacefully in her sleep on September 10, 2021. Lucille was born December 7, 1929, to German immigrants Henry and Pauline Burbach in Nebraska. Soon after her birth the family moved to Washington state and settled in the Yakima Valley. Lucille attended grade school in Harrah and graduated Wapato High School in 1948.
Lucille enjoyed many years working in sales and bookkeeping at Cummings Electric and Valley Fruit in Wapato. After retirement she served for many years as a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program in Wapato.
The love of her life was family. She enjoyed frequent large family gatherings and was a devoted mother and deeply faithful to her children. Everything she did was for the benefit of others.
Lucille was preceded in death by sisters Martha, Millie, Elsie, Freda, Ruth, Dorothy, and Edna, and infant brother Harry. She is survived by brother Ken (Margo) Burbach and two sons: Stephen (Alice) Campbell and Mark (Rochelle) Campbell, as well as seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Holy Cross Orthodox Church at 10:00 am with a procession to Reservation Community Memorial Park to follow. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
