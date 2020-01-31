January 7, 1925 - January 11, 2020
Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Lucille passed away in Portland, Oregon three days after her 95th birthday. Lucille is survived by her son Charles P. Dwyer of Portland, Oregon and her two grandchildren, Devin and Carol Dwyer. She is also survived by her sister Florence Gress of Yakima, Washington. Not to mention a multitude of nieces and nephews and great and grand nieces and nephews.
She was born Lucille Hernandez in Horton, Kansas. The Hernandez family moved to Billings, Montana where she graduated from high school, then moved on to Yakima, Washington. It was there she met her husband Patrick J. Dwyer in 1946. They moved to his home town, New York City. They lived there for 30 years and raised their son. They retired to Yakima, where she was preceded in death by her husband after 52 years of marriage. Lucille was a mother, a grandmother but to most she was Aunt Lucy. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM, Thursday February 6, 2020, at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday February 7, 2020 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park (Hernandez Hill). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In