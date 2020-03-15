Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Lucienne (Lucy) Helene Marie, 94 of Yakima, Washington went to be with the Lord on March 8th, 2020. She was born to Auguste Marie & Henriette Marie in the town of Les Andelys in the region of Normandy France on August 25th, 1925.
Lucy immigrated to the United States from France and gained her United States citizenship in 1946. She spent the first years of her citizenship learning English with a French/English dictionary, and through conversing with others. She married the late Donald Berry in 1950 and they lived together in Ellensburg before relocating to Yakima. Together they had 5 children, Brenda, Linda, Pamela, James, and Lisa. In the family’s early years, they enjoyed trips to Mt. Rainier National Park, family picnics, and spending time with Donald’s family in Mabton, Washington and California. During her working years, Lucy worked as an apple packer for Washington Fruit, and as a dietary cook for Summitview Manor.
Lucy had a great love for both animals and flowers, inspiring her children’s love for nature. Over the span of 30 years she had 3 cats, Butterscotch, Conga, and Bella, that she absolutely adored, and which could do no wrong. In the later years of Lucy’s life, she developed a love for dancing and frequented the American Legion to socialize and dance.
Lucy was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren and leaves behind both beautiful and humorous memories for all that knew her. After the passing of her daughter in 1999, she often spoke of rejoining her daughter Pamela in heaven.
Lucy is preceded in death by her husband Donald Berry and her daughter Pamela. She is survived by her 4 remaining children & spouses, Brenda & Clyde Willoughby, Linda Redenbaugh, James & Donada Berry, and Lisa & Zario Zigler, her 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She was laid to rest at Tahoma Cemetery next to the late Donald Berry. A private memorial service will be held with family at a later date. Shaw and Sons is caring for the family. Condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
