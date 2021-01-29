Valley Hills Funeral Home
Luciana (Chanita) Valdez, 88, of Wapato passed away on Tuesday January 26, 2021. Chanita was born on January 16, 1933 in Garza Gonzalez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Fernando Valdez and Manuela Gonzalez. She married Jose Santos Valdez on November 29, 1954.
The couple moved to Washington in 1958, where they began their journey for the American dream. As farmworkers, Chanita not only worked alongside her husband in the fields and orchards, she also dedicated herself to building a strong foundation at home for her 8 children. She loved cooking, baking, gardening and spending time with her immediate and extended family.
Chanita had the unique ability of making everyone feel welcomed in her home and a part of the family. She was a devout Catholic and a lector at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato. She was a strict disciplinarian that could stop you in your tracks with just a look but had a heart of gold. To Chanita, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her famous quote was “son barras de oro” (bars of gold).
She is survived by her sister Basilisa DeLeon; sons: Santos (Rebecca) Valdez Jr., Daniel (Teresa) Valdez and Saul (Violet) Valdez; daughters: Gloria (Rigo) Beltran, Rosalinda (Rey+) Gonzalez, Oneida (Saul) Montemayor and Sally (Lupe) Gonzalez; 26 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Chanita was preceded in death by her parents Fernando & Manuela, her husband Jose Santos and her daughter Ludivina Valdez.
Viewing will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holy Redeemer in Yakima followed by a Graveside Service at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In