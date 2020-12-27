Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Veteran and Cherokee Native Lucian (Louchion) Don Vickers passed away peacefully in his sleep at Memorial Hospital, on December 15th, 2020, at 11:00 pm. He is survived by his sister Betty, his three children, Ramona (with Tim), Joe (with Angie), and Tracy; eight grandchildren (Shawn, Kylie, Katherine, Mikayla, Luke, Marcus, Justin, Grace), two great-grandchildren (C.J, Mar-Kyah), as well as nieces and nephews.
Don was born November 15th, 1938 to Jim and Louise Vickers in Yellville, Arkansas, along with his twin brother Lon Vickers. They were both rough and tumble southern boys, and later he would often entertain his grandchildren with stories of their antics. His family moved to the Pacific Northwest when he was still a boy, settling in Cowiche where Don would grow up. He graduated from Highland High School in 1957 then quickly enlisted in the Navy. His Navy service included time in Vietnam, Korea, Cuba, France, and Germany. The time in Vietnam during the war eventually led to his retiring as a disabled veteran. He was honored by the Veterans Association in 2019 with a 50 year Vietnam War medallion and patriotic quilt. Don was very proud of his service, as was his family. Don also was proud of his Cherokee heritage, and was a registered member of the Cherokee nation. Don married his wife Betty (Palmer) and had their three children, raising them in Selah, Goldendale, and eventually in Yakima, where Don would spend the rest of his days.
We will remember Don as a man full of generosity, good humor, and love. While we miss him dearly, we know he believed in Christ as His Savior, and trust that the grace of God is continuing to sustain him in Glory. We are so very grateful for the blessing of his life, and for the legacy he leaves behind through his family.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the awesome staff at Landmark Care Center, his niece Christy Vickers Aubrey, and his dear friend, Penny. We are looking forward to a Memorial Service in the future with military honors. Brookside Funeral Home will be assisting with the means of respect and grieving. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
