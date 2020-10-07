Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
LTC Edwin Ray Kunkel died peacefully at home on October 1, 2020. Born August 25, 1932 in Yakima WA. Son of Lawrence Edwin Kunkel and Helen Sullivan Kunkel. Affectionately known as Eddie by his wife Joanne, Pa by his son Eric, Old Guy by his daughter Annie, Grandpa and Easter Bunny by his grandchildren, and Grandpa Duck by his great grandkids, Ed will be missed by many.
He told vivid stories of his childhood growing up in a one room home, hunting and fishing around the Yakima Valley with his brother, and picking fruit and hops. His first year at WSU he took his little sister to homecoming. His upbringing shaped him with strong morals and a deep love for family.
After attending Washington State University, Ed joined the U.S. Army as an officer, spending his first year at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California where he learned to speak Korean. His highly decorated career in Army intelligence took him all over the world including the Pentagon, where he taught intelligence and security and served on General Westmoreland’s staff.
Ed’s commitment and deep love for his family was reflected in everything he did. Even as a single dad, he umpired his sons’ baseball games and motivated them to excel in Boy Scouts with 1 Eagle and 1 Star scout. A sure shot who could call ducks and geese away from other hunters, he taught these skills to his boys. He taught them to fish and play tennis. He instilled a strong work ethic and always did the right thing without compromise.
In 1974 through mutual friends he met the love of his life, Joanne; with daily dates for over a year, they were soon married. With 2 daughters of her own, they were quickly a family of 5 teenagers. They enjoyed camping, boating, crabbing, and catching bluefish in the Chesapeake Bay. Attending the Masters Tournament was an annual highlight.
After proudly serving his country in the Army and all the kids on their own, Ed retired. He and Joanne moved back to the beautiful Yakima Valley to be closer to Ed’s parents and siblings. Ed fished the Puget Sound with Steve, Don, and Goldie. He loved YVC basketball games with Jim. He built blinds at Toppenish Game Reserve including “Blind #9.” Until early this year, Ed, Joanne and his brother Mick and sister Dot got together every Saturday morning for “Eighties Club” to share stories, coffee, and cookies.
Retired for close to 42 years, Ed was an avid sportsman with a passion for hunting and fishing. He dressed up on Sunday for church. Ed and Joanne enjoyed table games, jigsaw puzzles, and gardening. He was the best right hand to Joanne in the kitchen, canning and drying fruit and vegetables from the valley and the backyard. They traveled often “Back East” and to California in a motor home to see family.
His love of his grandkids magnified Ed’s presence in Yakima. People all over town know him as Grandpa Ed. Everywhere people stop to ask, ‘How’s your Dad?’ ‘How’s Grandpa Ed?’ He was an enthusiastic fan of whatever his family enjoyed, from My Little Ponies to Antojitos Mexican food, the Washington State Cougars, and Yakima Bears to the Seattle Sounders, even becoming an enrolled Dry Side Supporter. He never missed a game, from kids league to college, and proudly attended plays, ballet recitals, concerts, graduations, and fundraisers. Dressed in his suit and tie, he watched as his KP grandkids graduate from his alma matter, Davis High School. He loved his family with all his heart, deeply, constantly, true to every promise made. Recently playing virtual chess with Kate (“the Did”) was a daily treasured time.
There is just too much to ever describe, and not enough words to use. He was powered by high expectations, pots of coffee, and countless cookies. His unbelievable sweet tooth was lovingly fulfilled by his wife and beloved daughter and granddaughters.
A powerful juxtaposition of simplicity and complexity animated this special man. His character was deep, unique, humble, serious and wise. He had a ridiculously silly side which a select few were privy to. His shared life stories became like the refrain of song, repeated until his history was impossible to separate from your own, and his memories became your own memories – of him, telling you the stories. Stories of picking hops, fishing in the Naches River, war bravery, agate finding, collecting road kill hats on the side of the highway, driving through the snow to cut Christmas trees (and always stopping at Gold Creek for fish and chips after), of Bi-Mart lucky numbers, of yard sales, of mountains of cookies, of decorating the tree at the cemetery every Christmas Eve. He taught us how to love each other. He made the simple things magical, turned the little things into traditions carried forward by many generations. We all have the best of Ed Kunkel, for always.
Survived by his devoted wife Joanne, brother Lawrence (Mick) Kunkel (Jane) and sister Dorothy (Dot) Qualley both of Yakima, WA; son Eric Kunkel of Sacramento, CA and daughter Anne Kunkel of Seattle, WA; stepdaughters Cindy Spicer (Ed) and Debbie Stamey (Rick) both of NC; grandchildren Amy, Duncan, Zoé, Kate, Chase, Skylar and Kyle; great-grandchildren Francis and Florence; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, son David and beloved yellow Labrador Lady.
The family would like to acknowledge their wonderful friends and special neighbors, the excellent care provided by Dr. Amanda Ryder of Family Medicine of Yakima, and Jackie, Madison, Robin and Jan from Memorial Hospice and Home Care.
Ed was a member of Yakima Covenant Church. A Private Graveside Service is planned. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(1) entry
Thank you for years of service. Hooah!
Sign the guestbook.
Log In