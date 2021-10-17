Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Lourie May Galutia passed away on Sept. 21, 2021. She was born May 8, 1951 to Roy H. & May B. Galutia in Everett, Washington. She lived in Snohomish, WA and then Monroe, WA, and breifly in Marysville, WA until 1959, when the family moved to Yakima, WA the east Selah area. She graduated from Selah High School in May of 1969. She entered the Army WAC in Oct. 1969 and trained as a medical specialist. She earned the rank of SP4, and was discharged Sept. 1972 with an honorable discharge. She then worked at two daycares for several years, then took a job as a janitor at JCPenneys. When Penneys closed she worked for the downtown mall as a janitor and when the mall closed she became a caretaker for our mother.
She had many many freinds who loved the family stories and pies she shared on FB. She shared bits of wisdom with those she loved. She is preceded in death by her father Roy H. Galutia, her mother May B. Galutia and a brother, Cecil W. Galutia. She is survived by her brother Roy L Galutia, two nieces, Stephanie Cowherd of Oklahoma City, Shawna Galutia of Yakima and a nephew, Lucas Galutia of Oklahoma City. A “gofundmepage” has been set up for her final expenses and can be found on “Lourie Galutia” FB page for those that would like to help.
