Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Louise Verne Andrews, 89, of Prosser, passed away on June 6, 2021 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
She was born on September 24, 1931 in Walla Walla to George and Mabel (Caufield) Smith. She was raised and educated in Lowden, Prosser and Walla Walla where she graduated from high school in 1949.
Louise married her high school sweetheart on October 29, 1949 and the couple made their home on the family farm on the Horse Heaven Hills.
Louise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She spent many years cooking for farm crews, sometimes from a cook wagon, with her sisters. She was a 4H leader for HH Stock Masters for many years, teaching sewing and cooking and she also helped those in her charge with their record books. She was a member of the Benton County Cowbelles, promoting beef cattle, and a member of the Washington State Hereford Association. Louise was a passionate story teller and entertained her grandchildren often with tales of her childhood. She also loved playing cards and board games with her family and even though she denied it, was fiercely competitive.
After putting in a swimming pool at her home, Louise made arrangements for a swim instructor to come to the home and teach her grandchildren and many neighbor children how to swim. She also passed many dolls from her large collection down to her grandchildren. Louise also enjoyed traveling and motor home trips with her husband, children and grandchildren. Most of all, Louise loved Jesus and was a member of the Mabton Grace Brethren Church. For many years she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
She is survived by three sons, Mike (Martha) Andrews of Prosser, Scott (Dana) Andrews of Kennewick and Rob (Angela) Andrews of Prosser. Also three daughters, Barbara (Henry) Wilson of Oldtown, Idaho, Pam (Chris) Kruger of Adna, WA and Sandy (Doug) Rowell of Prosser; twenty-two grandchildren and forty-seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shari Richmond and Vonnie Reser of Walla Wallla; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Andrews on December 15, 2014; two brothers; and four sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 12th from 3:00-6:00 pm at McKinley Springs Winery, 1201 Alderdale Road in Prosser. Louise will be laid to rest next to her husband at GW & Mabel Smith Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert & Louise Andrews Memorial FFA Scholarship (checks should be made out to Prosser FFA Alumni and sent to Stewart Padelford, 152101 West Richards Road, Prosser, WA 99350) or Life Options (301 Division Street, Grandview, WA 98930). You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In