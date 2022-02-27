Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Louise Sinclair Marble, 97, peacefully passed away in Yakima in the presence of family on February 19, 2022. She was born in Yakima, to Donald W. Sinclair and Deane (Huntley) Sinclair on October 19, 1924. Several years later her sister Donna was born.
Louise grew up on Browne Avenue when that area was still country. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, Franklin Junior High and Yakima High School, graduating in 1942. She had fond memories of playing games such as baseball, hide and go seek and kick the can on Browne Avenue with her neighborhood friends. When she was in high school her parents built a home on Warren Drive in Terrace Heights.
After high school, Louise moved to Seattle and attended the University of Washington where she graduated in 1946. She lived all four years of college at the Alpha Phi house where she made many friends. She remembers working in San Francisco in 1945 when the end of World War II was celebrated. After graduating from college with a BA in Human Resources, she and a close friend, headed off to New York City where Louise worked for several advertising agencies. It was an exciting time to be in post war New York City.
After returning home, Louise met the love of her life, Dick Marble, a young man from Seattle who had moved to Selah to join his dad in an apple orchard operation. He was also a recent University of Washington graduate. New York City was quickly forgotten and in February 1948, Louise and Dick were married at St Michael’s Church in Yakima. Soon afterwards Dick joined Louise’s father Don in the wholesale side of the Yakima Hardware Company. In the summers while in high school, Louise worked for her grandfather, R. C. Sinclair, who managed the retail side of the company for many years.
Louise and Dick had three children, Ken, Jan and Robert. Louise thrived on being a homemaker and raising her three children. Her home was her domain and she loved making it a beautiful place for her family to live. She gave selflessly to her family making sure that were well cared for. On Sunday nights she would prepare a delicious pot roast dinner before the family would sit down together and watch Walt Disney. If her kids were sick or upset, she would sit on their bed and pray and comfort them. Her kids’ strength came from her faith and unconditional love for them.
Later as a grandmother and a great-grandmother, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren received the same unconditional love and care that she gave her children. Her grand kids have so many fond memories of the time that they spent with their grandparents during summer vacation and at the holidays. Many laughs have been recently shared by her grandchildren about experiences with her on the boat or at the beach. Some of the terms that her grandchildren use to describe her are optimist, loving, opinionated, wise, encouraging, honest, great taste and style, deep faith, full of grace, a classic, hip, remarkable and always had the best junk food.
Louise loved to read, garden, do needlepoint, play bridge, and play tennis. She was active in the community and a part of many organizations, including Junior Aid (now Junior League), the Yakima Valley Museum Board, the Yakima Tennis Club, Chapter PBD of PEO and numerous book clubs. Louise, Lorna Millen, and Jean Reed successfully headed up a capital campaign for the Yakima Valley Museum to house the Gannon wagon collection. She also organized a volunteer docent program at the museum. After her children were grown, Louise and her friend Barbara Carlson, started an estate sale business called Snowmountain Peddlers.
Louise and Dick loved vacationing on Puget Sound, first at a family cabin on the South Sound and later on a series of boats that they moored in the Seattle area. Together they made three trips on their boat to southeast Alaska. They also had numerous cruises to the waters of British Columbia. Later they enjoyed cruises on cruise ships to destinations all over the world. They also loved spending a month or two every winter at Kona on the Island of Hawaii. One of the highlights of their 74 years of marriage was their 50th wedding anniversary spent with their children and grandchildren at Kona.
In retirement they moved to Bainbridge Island and Bellevue Washington for 15 years. In 2001 they returned to Yakima to be closer to family and friends. The past twenty years in Yakima have been filled with memorable times with old friends and new friends, as well as family.
Louise had a strong Christian faith. She grew up in the Christian Science church and attended there as an adult. Later she and Dick joined the First Presbyterian Church in Yakima (now Grace of Christ). She was the family prayer warrior. As she entered her 90’s she often asked why am I still here? Her family assured her that praying for her family was what God was calling her to do. In the last several weeks of her life she prayed for a peaceful passing and that is exactly what God gave her.
Louise is survived by her husband of 74 years, Richard Marble and her three children, Ken, Jan Brandt (Mike) and Robert. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Libby Hodge, Andy Marble, Jimmy Marble, Michael Brandt, Matt Brandt, Jack Marble and Joseph Marble. She left ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Donna Wilkenson and her daughter-in-law Marlyn Marble.
The family would like to thank the staff at Highgate Senior Living for the loving care that they gave Louise in her final weeks. The family would also like to thank Rocio Diaz for the care that she provided Louise and Dick before their move to Highgate House.
Memorials can be made to the Yakima Valley Museum or to the charity of your choice and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Louise has requested a small family gathering to celebrate her passing later this spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in