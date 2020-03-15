Louise M. (Carlevato) Wright, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. Louise was born on May 7th, 1928 in Chicago, Ill. Louise is survived by her brother Arthur (Jeanine) Carlevato, brother-in-law Jess Hensley, and 3 nieces, Lori Washburn, Cheryl Stohr, and Gina Carlevato. Louise was preceded in death by her husband Victor Wright, sister Dorothy Hensley, and her parents, Peter and Dina Carlevato.
There will be a private family graveside service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In