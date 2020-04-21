Louise Lucille (Williams) Adams passed away at 91, March 20, 2020 after fighting cancer, years of battling a heart condition, and a recent attack of influenza. Louise was born on October 27, 1928 at 5 PM in Turkey, Arkansas to Charles Thomas Williams and Mary Elva (Burleson) Williams. The family moved west in 1941 and she graduated from Highland High School near Yakima in 1953. Later in life, Louise graduated from the Lake Washington Vocational Institute in 1983 and worked many years as a licensed medical assistant before retiring in Bellevue, Washington. She married Edward Lee Adams and raised two sons in the Yakima Valley area. Louise was preceded in death by her sister Florene Williams, and is survived by her sister Waldene Benoit, Janell Kirkwood of Yellville, Arkansas, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, two granddaughters – Megan and Khelsea, a great-grandson – Alden, and her sons David Charles and Freddie Lynn. A Baptist, Louise believed in working hard and saving for a rainy day. She loved her family and friends. We will miss her as she passes to her place in Heaven. Private services will be held in Yakima and in Bellevue, when possible at a later date.
