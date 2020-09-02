Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Louise Biggers, formerly of Cowiche, WA was born on October 24th, 1934 in Athens, Arkansas to Clara Mae and Homer Ashbrooks, and passed away in Walla Walla, WA on August 28th, 2020.
Louise is survived by her five children that she had with her first husband, Charlotte (and David) Botteicher of Fort Smith, AR, Debbie (and Jimmy) Jacobs of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mike (and Sandy) Parsons of Kent, WA, Annette (and Lori) Parsons of Walla Walla, WA, and Barbara Altera of Yakima, WA; and her five grandchildren, Sara Bryson, Jeremy McClellen, Amy Smithing, Christina Khail, and Drew Morgan. Louise is also survived by her five great-grandchildren, Sean Bryson, Daesha Bryson, Kennedy Khail, Benjamin Smithing and Kaiden Smithing. Additionally, Louise is survived by her two brothers Dewane (and Jean) Ashbrooks of Tieton WA and Alvis (and Jan) Ashbrooks of Moxee, WA, three half brothers, Ronnie Ashbrooks of Atlanta, GA, Roger Ashbrooks of DeQueen, AR and Anthony Ashbrooks of Murfreesboro, AR.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Biggers of Cowiche, WA and her parents Clara Mae O’Neal of Naches, WA and Homer and Alma Ashbrooks of Umpire, AR. Also by step dad Charlie O’Neal, her step brother Dean O’Neal and step sister Dale Pearce.
Louise was a life long attender of the Church of Christ and enjoyed being a member of Summitview Church of Christ in Yakima, WA. Louise was active in school functions and served as a Girl Scout troop leader. In her life, Louise served as a credit manager for Sears Roebuck in Fort Smith, AR, a restaurant owner of Teena’s Drive-In and the Airport Restaurant in Fort Smith, AR. After relocating to Washington she opened Louise’s Home Kitchen in Tieton, WA. Additionally, Louise served as the Secretary for Fire District #9 in Cowiche, WA.
Louise loved cooking for others, playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, shopping for antiques, reading, and most especially new technology.
A small family service is being handled by Keith and Keith Funeral Home in Yakima, WA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
Louise and the family appreciated her time at Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla, WA and truly appreciate the service of Walla Walla Community Hospice.
