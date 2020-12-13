Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
As we celebrate Louise Baker, she has gone to her resting place to be with our Lord on December 4, 2020.
Louise was born Louise Margarite Sheffield on March 10, 1942 to Bland and Ruth (Stucker) Sheffield. She was the first of five children: Louise, Delores, Bill (William), Betty and Les (Leslie).
Lousie was married to Edwin Schelert from 1960 till 1981 and was mother to two girls, Melonie Denise (Schelert) Leslie and Melisa Deann (Schelert) Pedro Cooley. She was grandmother to three grandsons, Alex Wayne Leslie, Eric Jon Pedro and Joel Andrew Leslie and was great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren.
Louise married Harry Warren Baker on November 17, 1984 when they lived in California. They moved to Oregon in August 1986, to Arizona in August 1987. In 2013 they moved to Gleed, Washington for the birth of her first great granddaughter.
Louise is preceded in death by her sister, Delores, parents, Bland and Ruth, and sister Betty.
She will be placed to rest with her parents in Albany, Oregon the spring of 2021, God willing. May God be with her and all those she loved. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In