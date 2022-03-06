Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Louise Anderson, 93, longtime resident of Yakima, passed away on November 18, 2021 in Gig Harbor, WA, where she had been lovingly cared for by her family and staff at Harbor Heritage Adult Family Home the prior two years.
She was born in Arnold, Nebraska to Glenn and Althea Pinkston. When she was eight, her family moved to Colorado. She met Carl Anderson while living in Fort Collins, and they were married on February 27, 1948. In 1950, they moved to Yakima where they raised three sons.
She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She was famous for her Saturday night Swedish pancakes and award-winning cinnamon rolls, along with all the pies and cookies she baked. She always enjoyed hosting big family get-togethers during the holidays or summer BBQ’s.
In the summers, she and her sister loved to sit and eat watermelon until they could barely take another bite. She and Carl enjoyed traveling during retirement, whether it was with friends to Arizona, or relatives to Florida or Missouri, or to the Anderson family reunion held at various places around the country. They made several trips to Canada to visit her brother and sister-in-law.
She was a longtime member of Central Assembly of God church, where she was actively involved, playing the piano, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, children’s ministries, women’s ministries, and custodial work.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, her parents, two sisters, Larita Mae and Lillian, and her oldest son Doug. She is survived by her brother Lynn (Guelph, ON), two sons, Gary (Surprise, AZ) and Ron (Lynnwood, WA), five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Central Assembly of God church, 701 S. 3rd Ave., Yakima, beginning at 1:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in