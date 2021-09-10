Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Louis “Lou” Eugene DeLuca went to be with our Lord Jesus September 2, 2021. He was born on February 21, 1929, in Walla Walla, WA. He was a great man who loved his Lord most of all and his family was always his priority. How blessed we were to have his love; it was rare indeed!
Lou was proud to have served his country in the US Air Force during World War II.
He married his beloved Shirley Mae Worley on September 25, 1953. Lou worked for Pacific Power & Light Company as a Marketing Manager. Shirley was a Registered Nurse. Both worked for 32 years before retiring.
Lou and Shirley’s love was a true love at first sight for both of them, a rare blessing indeed! Dad always had a smile on his face. He would reach out to anyone with a friendly “Hello.” His warm and loving heart had a way of making people feel welcome. He would do anything for anyone just because of his love for people. He lit up anytime a person walked into the room. He had an amazing way of making people feel special.
Lou & Shirley are the parents of Rita DeLuca-Sarnoff, Mary DeLuca-Buechler, and Gene DeLuca. They have four grandchildren: Mindy Siebol, Toby DeLuca, Lyndsey Melnik, and Brandon DeLuca, and six great-grandchildren: Dylan Siebol, Ellee Siebol, Sophia Melnik, Lucas Melnik, and James Emmerson Campbell, born on September 2, 2021, just hours before Lou passed away.
Visitation will be Monday, September 13, 2021, from 4-7 PM with the Vigil Service beginning at 6:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, where Lou & Shirley were very involved and instrumental. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:30 AM, also at Holy Family, followed by the Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be conducted at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in