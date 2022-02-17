On January 24th, 2022 our beloved brother, father, stepfather, grandfather, step grandfather and uncle Louis Diaz passed on to eternal life at home surrounded by his family.
Born February 25th, 1929 in Gallup, New Mexico to Juan Luis Diaz and Tomasa Lara Diaz. In 1942 his parents moved to Wapato, WA where they settled. At the age of 21 he was drafted in to the army, deployed, and served in the Korean War. Louis earned four bronze stars and an international medal of honor for bravery. After the army he received his degree as a civil engineer and worked for the Yakima County Assessors Office for 30 years. He had a passion for fixing things, especially cars, and spending his time with his family.
Louis is survived by his children Sandra (Simon) Gaytan, Louis (Lori) Diaz, Herman (Kim) Diaz, and Lily Michele (Glen) Isom, his sisters Monica (Ricardo) Garcia, and Rachel (Joe) Molano, several stepchildren, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, his ex wife Manuela Ju Paganelli, and his wife Ramona Diaz.
Join us for services:
February 18th, 2022 Wapato Funeral Home
• Viewing 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
• Rosary 6:00 pm
February 19th, 2022 Holy Redeemer in Yakima
• Mass 9:00 am
• Burial following mass at the Wapato Memorial Park (Wapato Cemetery)
• Fellowship and food following burial service back at Holy Redeemer
