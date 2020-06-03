Louis B. Hilderbrand

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On May 29, 2020, after courageously living with ALS for five years, Louis Boyd Hilderbrand, dearly beloved husband and father, went to be with our heavenly father and savior. He passed away at home and was blessed to have his family by his side. Louis was born in Fort Defiance, Arizona on October 26, 1933. He was a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe in Fort Hall, Idaho. He attended schools in Fort Defiance, Arizona; Borger, Texas and Madras, Oregon. His hard work and perseverance earned him degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of New Mexico and Stanford University. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Indian Society of Engineers and Scientists.
Louis served in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion Three in the Philippines. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service in New Mexico and for the California Highway Department in Redding, California. His adventurous spirit took him overseas to work in Yemen and Perú. Louis met the love of his life, Consuelo Calderón, in Lima, Perú and they were married there on April 1, 1967. His passion for travel and exploration took them across the United States and around the globe. They lived in New Mexico, California, Illinois, Thailand, Ethiopia, New York, Idaho and Washington. Their daughter Patricia was born in Palo Alto, California in 1968 and their daughter Sandra was born in Bangkok, Thailand in 1969. Louis worked for Tippetts Abbott McCarthy Stratton Consultants in New York, at the Air Force base in Illinois and for the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in Fort Hall, Idaho; Wapato, Washington and Portland, Oregon. He retired January 2000 in Portland, Oregon.
Louis was a devout Catholic and was a member of Holy Family Church in Yakima. Prior to that, he was a member of St. Joseph Church in Vancouver, Washington where he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He put his faith into action and served as a Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. Louis will be remembered for his generous, benevolent spirit, strong work ethic and dedication to participating in his community. He was a humble supporter of many charities and a regular blood donor. He donated over 271-units of whole blood and platelets and was the blood drive chairperson for the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Church in Vancouver, Washington. Louis was a loyal and devoted father and husband. His actions in life exemplified his integrity and strength of character.
Louis will be remembered for his wry sense of humor, passion for Stanford and Seahawk football and love of his wife’s famous apple pies. Louis was a greatly loved grandfather who enjoyed taking photos, especially of the times he spent with his grandkids. His grandchildren will fondly remember making pancakes with him, carving pumpkins, coloring eggs, trips to the Washington Park Zoo and OMSI, setting off fireworks and having their number one fan at their games. Louis was always ready to spend time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Consuelo, daughters Patricia O’Connor (Pat) of Yakima, Washington and Sandra Petrequin (Stephan) of San Leandro, California; grandchildren Jacob, Lily, Mitchel, Daniel, Moses, Ruby, Nicholas and Nathalie; half-brothers Ronald Robinett (Eileen) and Bernard Hilderbrand (Christine, deceased); half-sisters Laura Wyatt (Don), Virginia Allemann (Jim), and Sally Ware (Kenneth); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Hilderbrand and Lillian Robinett; sisters Patricia Cooper and Jacqueline Allison; half-brothers Charlie Robinett and Greg Robinett; and half-sister Irene Lawly.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Requiem Mass and Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the ALS Association, La Salle High School, the Knights of Columbus or Holy Family Church in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the staff at HopeBridge Home Health, Alternative Nursing Services and Astria Home Health and Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Louis during his illness.
