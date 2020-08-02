Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Louie A. Hauser, 84, was born in Dickinson, ND on April 23, 1936 to Anton and Veronica Hauser. Barbara “Bobbi” A. Hauser (Mitchell), 83, was born on July 29, 1936 to Lester and Evelyn Mitchell.
Louie and Bobbi both attended Yakima High, where they met and fell in love. They married on May 3, 1954 and shortly after moved to California where Louie dedicated 4 years to the US Navy. After serving as a Corpsman, they moved back to Yakima to settle their roots. Louie worked at P.I.E. trucking and then later with Tree Top, where he was traffic manager for 40 years; retiring in 1999. Once their children were in school, Bobbi went from homemaker to an excellent beautician at the Daisy and Ladybug Salon and then later left to work for the city of Yakima and Public Works as a secretary.
Both Louie and Bobbi shared their love for golf, traveling and watching movies. Louie enjoyed spending his time at the Yakima Athletic Club, reading the paper at home and attending the Yakima Speedway. Bobbi frequented the bingo parlors, bowled with her daughters and played cards at home. They both had an immense love for animals, making generous donations to the Yakima humane society and caring for all their beloved critters at home. Their days were filled with family visits which we will always hold in our hearts.
The love that Louie and Bobbi shared is undeniable. They loved each other deeply, laughed endlessly and lived a beautiful life together. Bobbi and Louie were connected in inseparable ways, so much so they could not be here on this earth without each other.
Louie passed on July 10, 2020 and his bride (as he lovingly referred to Bobbi) followed him shortly after on July 23, 2020.
Louie is survived by 3 nephews and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and a nephew. Bobbi is survived by her 2 sisters, 1 niece and 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepdad, brother and her ever loving Louie. Louie and Bobbi together are survived by their children Cindy (Chris), Gregg (Janice) and Laurie (Tim), 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild or friend. Time waits for no one. It is suggested that any donations be made to the Yakima Humane Society in honor of the Hausers, in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
