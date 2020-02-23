Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lou Anna Groom (Sally), of Cowiche, passed February 15, 2020. She was born to Earl L. and Martha Elizabeth Hicks on September 1, 1946 in a stone house, in Stone County, Missouri. She had eight children, Richard Lasiter, Dennis Lasiter, Ronald McGlothlin, Paul Burton, Christine Charley, Robert McMillin, Richard McMillin Jr, and Susan McMillin. Sally had 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Elizabeth Hicks, three sons, Richard and Dennis Lasiter, and Robert McMillin, one daughter, Susan McMillin, and one grandson, Christopher Morse Boucher. Sally was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Sally was one of twelve children.
Viewing will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm, both held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
