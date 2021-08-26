Valley Hills Funeral Home
Lorrie Ellen (Fox) Wesselius went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 23, 2021. Lorrie was born in San Francisco, CA to Robert and Dolores Fox. She attended Sunnyside schools. Lorrie married the love of her life Randy Wesselius on March 31, 1984. They enjoyed many travels and loved their road trips together. Lorrie loved her family immensely and especially loved feeding them which she instilled in her children Sarah and Jacob. There was never a shortage of food and it made her happy to see her friends and family enjoy her amazing recipes. Randy, Sarah and Jacob were Lorrie’s world and her grandchildren were her universe. She spent every second of every day loving them all to the fullest and her love will forever remain.
After raising her family alongside Randy in the town of Zillah she realized her dream of living in a cabin in the mountains. Lorrie enjoyed all the wildlife and took many pictures of the deer and elk that passed through the back yard to share with her family and friends. Lorrie made so many memories at the cabin for her grandchildren that they will always hold dear. From taking all 9 of them for Spring, Summer and Christmas breaks, to holidays piling them with gifts, making baked treats, candy, and arts and crafts. Her focus was always on them and she showed them an unexplainable love that they will always cherish.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Randy Wesselius, and 2 children, Sarah (Todd) Miller of Prosser and Jacob (Melissa) Wesselius of Zillah, 9 grandchildren, Coraima Wesselius, Leonel Wesselius, Ian Wesselius, Anthony Wesselius, Makenna Bussey, Riley Bussey, Jaden Wesselius, Layla Miller and Cash Miller, her brother Bob Fox (Deadean) as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. A Funeral Service will take place at the Zillah Church of Nazarene on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service (3 p.m.) at Evergreen Cemetery in Packwood.
