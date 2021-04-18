Valley Hills Funeral Home
Lorri Kay Quick, 61, of Zillah, WA, passed away on April 9th, 2021. Lorri was born on May 4th, 1959 to Alva and Eva Qualls in Yakima, WA. She is survived by her husband, Mark Quick, her son, William Girard, and her grandchildren, Alexis and Gabriel Girard. She loved the beach, flowers, yard sales, and the holidays. Family and friends are welcome to the graveside service that will take place at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 23rd at the Zillah Cemetery.
