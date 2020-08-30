January 19, 1924 - June 8, 2020
In loving memory of Lorraine Sophie Zaremba Hooker, who passed away in her home from natural causes on June 8, 2020.
Lorraine was born in Chicago in 1924 to Polish immigrants. Growing up in Chicago in those days sounds like it would be exciting, with gangsters running the place, but Lorry recounted that the ones she knew were just “regular joes” who were protectors of the neighborhood.
Lorraine met the love of her life, Warren Dean Hooker, on Navy Pier in Chicago, in 1941. They were married in 1944 when Warren came back to Chicago from service in the Pacific. After leaving the Navy, they returned to Warren’s hometown of Mankato, Kansas, where Lorry learned many of her homemaker skills from her mother-in-law, Elsie.
Fortune took the Hooker family to Oregon and then Yakima, Washington while they raised their four children. In 2006, Lorry lost her best friend and partner after 62 years of marriage. During her 96 years, Lorry made a lifetime worth of friends with her infectious personality. Everyone who met her felt welcome to drop by for a visit (and maybe coffee and a slice of pie). She was well loved by the community.
In 2013, Lorraine moved to Bremerton, Washington to be closer to family and to make new friends. Lorry loved her pets and passed many a day watching the birds out her window. Her life is celebrated by her children: Russ (Poulsbo), Ron (Bremerton), Jacque (Tacoma) and Jeff (Portland, OR); ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She will be interred with Warren in Bremerton, Washington.
