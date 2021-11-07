Lorraine Ross

Lorraine Jeanette Dent was born to Donald and Florence Dent on April 29, 1931 in Montesano, Washington. She passed away on September 20, 2021. Though Donald and Florence had two other children, they died very early in their lives. Lorraine remembered fondly her time spent with her parents and grandparents. She said that her first memory was of “a quiet, pleasant time in Grandma Galyean’s flower bed.” Lorraine would grow to embrace gardening and the beauty and peace of outdoor spaces. Lorraine grew up with a love of music and great discipline in playing clarinet. She was first chair in the Western Washington orchestra while earning her elementary teaching certificate.
She was married to Bob Guthrie while he was stationed at the naval base in Long Beach, California. Son Mark was born there in 1951. After the Navy, they moved to Tacoma where Lorraine taught and daughter Erin was born in 1957. A move to Kittitas County meant farming on River Bottom and East Kittitas, raising cattle and thoroughbred horses, and teaching in Ellensburg for Lorraine. They built a beautiful home in Kittitas and Lorraine became a “Lincoln Lovely,” beginning her long career at Lincoln Elementary. After her marriage to Bob ended, co-worker Genie Gustafson introduced her to Russell Ross. Following a Kiwanis Club Valentine dinner, they were smitten. They married in July 1976 at Pine Loc Sun lodge in Roslyn, had two ministers as officiants, and danced to “Sweet Lorraine” at their reception. Russell and Lorraine shared many loves: gardening, music, family, great food, dancing, and a caring spirit for creatures large and small. They lived together in three homes which they made warm and welcoming to their friends and family which now included the Ross “kids” — Gary, Sharon and Lorna. During her last few years teaching fourth grade at Lincoln, Lorraine asked Russell to work with her on a musical for her class. This led to a collaboration with Donna Nylander and Gerty Shupe and the gift of performance to three subsequent classes until Lorraine retired. Now that “everyday (was) Saturday,” Russell and Lorraine enjoyed a new life in Yakima, attending First and Westminster Presbyterian churches, singing in their choirs and helping with celebrations and holidays. Lorraine was busy with the Woman’s Century Club, Garden club, breeding and training Shelties, sewing beautiful clothing for her family, planting two lovely rose gardens, and cooking awesome meals for every family celebration. She and Russell enjoyed traveling (especially to Hawaii), fishing, camping, and home projects. Most of all for 25 years, they enjoyed simply being together, laughing at a good joke and sharing ideas.
Lorraine is predeceased by her parents, husbands Bob and Russell, and son Mark and stepson Gary. She is survived by Erin Guthrie and Steve Eirschele, grandsons Roy and Kyle, stepdaughter Sharon Allen (Leon), grandchildren Ben (Emily) and Sara (Brian), stepdaughter Lorna Bonnin, grandsons Sean and Ryan, and great-grandchildren Luella and Frances Cheeseman and Metra Allen/Kemper.
Lorraine had a deep faith, caring spirit and tender grace which helped her embrace the activities and people she loved, and we were lucky to have known her.
Donations in her name to the Humane Society are appreciated.
