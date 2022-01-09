Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Lorraine Louise Renslo of Yakima, Washington, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the age of 96. Lorraine was born on July 27, 1925, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Minnie and William Zierke. Lorraine grew up in La Crosse and was a graduate of La Crosse Central High School in 1943.
Lorraine was an avid bowler along with many in her family. It has been told that she threw rockets down the lane, had great form (according to her 80-year-old partner in the senior league), and was a formidable anchor (or so one grandkid wants to believe) for her bowling team. She also loved to dance and spent many weekends (in her words, “Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!”) at the Avalon Ballroom. It is there that she would meet her husband, Orville Renslo. Whether it was her fancy footwork or her cunning wit and charm -- perhaps both -- it was magic for Orv. He knew immediately that Lorraine was the girl he was going to marry.
During World War II, Lorraine held many jobs to contribute to the war effort from back home. For a period of time, she was a telephone operator (she could still remember her operator number -- 13020J -- and script), worked at a factory painting radium on airplane dials, and worked at a rubber mill making boots. Once the war was over, Orville and Lorraine married and eventually made their way to Yakima, Washington where Orv would teach math at Eisenhower High School.
Orv and Lorraine were very much in love and that love extended to a warm family environment for their four children Barb, Nancy, Cindy, and Jim. Lorraine was known as the quintessential homemaker that was exceedingly resourceful. She could sew clothes for the kids and have “creative” gourmet meals whipped up on a whim’s notice. Lorraine and Orv spent many summers with their children camping and taking road trips to visit family in Wisconsin.
During her spare time, Lorraine enjoyed watching The Bold and the Beautiful or catching a rerun of Gunsmoke where she would root on one of her favorite characters, Matt Dillon, to save the day in Dodge City. She also faithfully followed and cheered on the Seahawks, Gonzaga basketball, and the Seattle Mariners (“…playing hardball!”)
Lorraine’s house was a sanctuary to many throughout the years whether it was a grandkid going to school in the area and grabbing a quick meal and chat or refuge during a Yakima sports tournament. Her doors were always open to any and all with an offer of water or pop for the road.
In her later years, Lorraine was very active with her widows’ group and homemakers club enjoying lunches and long conversations with friends at Living Care.
Lorraine was an independent and strong woman that had a quick and sarcastic wit and several funny catchphrases like “shoot double,” “holy balls,” “Hobson’s choice,” “tomorrow at 2 o’clock,” and “Sweeney did it.” She will be remembered by family and friends as a salt of the earth woman that did not mince words but was always there to offer guidance and prayers for comfort. She had fascinating stories of growing up during the Great Depression, World War II, watching the Barnum and Bailey circus train coming to town (annually), and the people she met at the Avalon Ballroom.
Lorraine and Orv will also be forever remembered for their wonderful and loving relationship to each other. Orv kept a picture in his wallet of his beloved bride and did so until the day he died. When Lorraine passed, the family found a picture of Orv in her wallet.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; her sister Lucille and her brother Gerald. She is survived by her brother, Bill Zierke and sister-in-law Elaine Zierke of Onalaska, WI; her children Barb Duffy, Nancy Magill, Cindy Creach and son-in-law Doug Creach, Jim Renslo and daughter-in-law Peggy Renslo; her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Lorraine truly embodied a life well lived. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
