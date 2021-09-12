Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lorraine Lincoln went home to see her Heavenly Father on Tuesday September 7th, 2021. She was at home with her family around her when she peacefully left us into Jesus’ arms. To read more details on her exceptional journey please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
A Viewing for Lorraine will be Monday, September 13, 2021 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Yakima Foursquare Church on 40th Avenue. A time of fellowship after the service is planned.
Flowers can be sent to the church. A memorial for The Water Project in Uganda can be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
