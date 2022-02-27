Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Lorraine Kean, loving wife, nurturing mother and dear friend to so many passed away on February 21, 2022 at Highgate Senior Living at the age of 101.
Her parents, Pearl and Fred Jewell, Sunnyside Pioneers, raised Lorraine, her sisters Norma and Thelma, and brother Elmo on their ranch on Emerald Road.
After high school Lorraine attended business school, she then worked at a winery, a warehouse, and the draft board during World War II.
Lorraine met her future husband Winston at a party on V.J. Day at the end of the war. They were married on March 14, 1946. Their marriage endured for 71 years until Winston’s death in 2017.
Winston and Lorraine had three children — daughters Shirl and Karen, and son Jim. Lorraine was the world’s best stay-at-home-mom, having never gotten a drivers license.
Lorraine was an active member of Broadway Christian Church where her involvement with the women’s ministry resulted in lifelong friendships and her creation of hundreds of handmade articles that were sent to those in need over many years. Lorraine was gifted at all forms of needlework. Her best efforts were exhibited by the amazing Christmas stockings she made for many family members. She continued creating wonderful works well into her 90’s.
After her children were grown, Lorraine began working for her friends at Independent Fuel until she retired. Winston and Lorraine looked forward to yearly road trips to Missouri and Alabama. A normal Sunday included a drive to the mountains for breakfast at Trout Lodge.
Lorraine was a caregiver to so many over the years. She would stay with friends and relatives for as long as she was needed. She and Winston moved to Sunnyside for two years to care for her dear mother.
After learning her mother’s cooking secrets, Lorraine became famous for her pies, Christmas cookies, and wonderful apple dumplings.
Lorraine fought hard to achieve 101 years. She endured 50 years as a diabetic, heart disease, stroke and cancer. Her strength and resilience amazed us all. There were many times in her 90’s when she could have given up, but she just kept going.
May God take Lorraine into His arms and take away all her pain.
Lorraine is survived by her three children — Karen (Dave) Lowe, Shirl (Charlie) Kingman, and Jim (Kim) Kean. She has seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
The Kean family will remember the loving care Lorraine and Winston received during their years at Highgate of Yakima.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
Donations in Lorraine’s name may be made to the A.S.P.C.A or Children’s Hospital.
