Lorraine Jensen passed away at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on May 21, 2021. She was born January 19, 1944 in Kenmare, North Dakota, to Rudolph and Elsie Jensen. The family moved to Yakima, WA, when Lorraine was very young and she grew up in Yakima. Lorraine graduated from East Valley High School in 1962. She lived in Bellevue, WA most of her life, returning to Yakima a few years ago.
Lorraine was a skilled seamstress and worked primarily in the denim industry, starting with the former Bailey Mfrg. in Moxee and then Britannica and other well-known companies after she moved to Bellevue. She also worked for the Seattle Times newspaper for a number of years. She was always sewing something or working on a craft project and enjoyed every minute. She was a voracious reader and her home was filled with the books she could never part with.
Lorraine is survived by her three siblings, Larry Jensen of Yakima, Leslie Jensen of Pullman, WA and Mavis Velikanje (George) of Yakima, and one niece, Jenae Johnson of Arlington, Virginia. Both of her parents predeceased her. A private burial with the family is planned.
