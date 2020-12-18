Lorraine Hanaway (nee Patricia Lorraine Kure) died of complications from Parkinson’s Disease on August 26, 2020 in her Pennsylvania home of nearly 50 years. She was 93. Born in The Dalles, OR, on March 9, 1927 to Ruth Viola Kure and Henry Beck Kure, she was preceded in death by her brother Dale Kure in 1999, by her sister Joann VandenBrink in 2001, and by her husband of 59 years, Bill, in 2018. She is survived by her sister Betty Elder, daughter Annie Hanaway (Peter), and grandchildren Will and Robin Hanaway, and numerous extended family members.
Lorraine grew up on her family’s farm in Wapato, WA, always dreaming of travel and adventure. She graduated from Washington State University with a degree in journalism. From the first, she flourished on campus, welcoming and orienting new students, being the managing editor of the alumni magazine, serving in student government, and especially working on the student newspaper the Evergreen, of which she became the editor. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Theta Sigma Phi, an honor society for women in journalism. She remained connected to several of her close WSU friends for over 70 years.
After college, she moved to New York City, where she met William (Bill) Hanaway. They almost immediately realized they were meant to be together. They shared a love of books, walking, opera, world travel, and the outdoors, exploring all these mutual interests over their nearly 60-year marriage.
In 1971, they moved to Wayne, PA. She worked as a writer and editor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Study of Aging. Among the high points was interviewing Buckminster Fuller, whom she found delightful.
Lorraine was active in the leadership of the Jane Austen Society of North America from its onset, serving as head of Membership, President, and co-founder of the Eastern PA group. Warm and supportive, she welcomed thousands of new members during her time. She adored the mountains, backpacking over 1000 miles of the Appalachian Trail after age 60. She was a brilliant gardener, excellent cook, and loyal friend. Her family and friends will remember her kindness and thoughtfulness, her sense of humor and generosity, her passion for dark chocolate, and the exquisitely specific way she showed each her love. Lorraine was strong, adventurous, resilient, gentle, funny and a great writer. May she continue to spread sweetness and love all around her as she embarks on her next adventures.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in any amount may be made in her name at Philabundance.org.
