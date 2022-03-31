Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Lorraine Conklin, age 85, passed away on March 28, 2022 at Cottage in the Meadow. Lorraine was born on April 19, 1936 in Baker, Oregon to Walter Langlitz and Nellie Langlitz. She married Darrow Conklin in Baker, Oregon in 1959 and they had 4 children. They moved to Yakima and purchased a Chevron station that they owned and operated for 37 years. Lorraine was a devoted mother who followed her children in whatever they did in life. She loved being a part of her womens bowling team and was an avid golfer. She was preceded in death by her parents Walt and Nellie Langlitz and her son Dave.
She is survived by her children Tom Conklin (wife Angela), Lori Edwards (husband Brian), Cary Conklin (wife Demetra), 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Cottage in the Meadow for their kindness and care.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday April 2nd at 1:00 pm at West Hills Memorial Park at 11800 Douglas Road, Yakima, Wa. 98909. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society in Lorraine’s memory. There will be a viewing at Keith and Keith Funeral home on Friday April 1st from 4:00-8:00 pm. There will also be a memorial service at Mount Olive Lutheran Church on April 19th at 2:00 p.m., 7809 Tieton Drive, Yakima, Wa. 98908. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
