Lorraine Chyrl (Heim) Lillegard went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
She was born on July 18, 1949 to Lawrence and Wilma Heim in Colby, Kanas. She moved to Yakima, Washington in 1960 with her family. Lorraine attended St. Joseph’s School and graduated in 1968 from St. Joseph’s Academy. Then attended Yakima Valley Community College and graduated with a degree in Home Economics while continuing to receive a dietary degree.
She held many positions as a dietitian supervisor including Central Convalescent and the Sun Towers Retirement Center. Then upon her marriage to the love of her life, they moved to Stevenson, Washington. She cooked in several restaurants before becoming the supervisor for the Skamania County senior meal site.
Lorraine met and married the love of her life, Peter Lillegard, moving to Stevenson to live their love story of 32 years.
Lorraine enjoyed many hobbies like sewing, crouching, knitting, embroidery work, cooking and baking. Many of her hobbies earned her many ribbons at the Skamania County Fair over years.
Lorraine believed in giving back as her faith taught her. Many of the items that she won ribbons on, she donated to the Catholic Church or other organizations that helped newborns, those who needed winter hats, scarfs, gloves, or blankets. She was always willing to help anyone in need.
Lorraine also enjoyed according and being an avid Seahawk fan. She and Peter enjoyed road trips especially the ones back to Yakima to visit her family. She liked spending time with her nieces, Paige and Joelle. Lorraine was known as “Aunt Rainy” to all her nieces and nephews. She was always there for them.
Lorraine leaves behind her loving husband, Peter Lillegard, and her sisters Linda Hahn and Loretta Potter, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Wilma Heim, her twin sister Cloraine (Heim) Maria, her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
The funeral service will take place in Stevenson, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Association or the hospice of Providence of the Gorge in Lorraine’s name.
The family of Lorraine would like to extend a special thank you to all those who helped her in her final days, especially the hospice of Providence of the Gorge, members of the Catholic Church, and a special thank you to Bill Townsend.
