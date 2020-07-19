Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Lorraine (Bardes) Salatino, 95, died Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born at home to Jeremiah J. and Lillian (Foy) Bardes on August 24, 1924 in Yakima, where she lived her entire life.
Lorraine graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1942. She began her secretarial career at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office a few years later. On January 16, 1954, she married Phil Salatino at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. After their first child was born, she left her job to stay home and raise her children. When her youngest entered school, she returned to her career and worked 20 years in the Detective Division of the Yakima Police Department until retirement. She was a member of St. Paul Cathedral and a 75-year member and past president of the Young Ladies Institute where she engaged in service to her church community. Volunteering, traveling, reading and gardening filled her retirement years, but spending time with her children and grandchildren, and her many lifelong friends was her greatest joy. She was especially excited to welcome her first great-grandchild within the last year.
Lorraine will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor and a life lived with grace and dignity.
She is survived by her children Richard Salatino, Maria (Mark) Hatcher, Kathleen Schneider, and Juliann Lorraine Salatino; her grandchildren Meredith (David) Harrigan, Michael (Kari) Hatcher, Chloe (Ben) Salatino Payne, Jordan Schneider, and Ryan Schneider; great-granddaughter Genevieve Harrigan; sister Vivian Walton, brother Dan (Gwen) Bardes, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Phil, daughter Carol, and her infant son Christopher who died at birth.
There will be a private family burial at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when COVID restrictions are lifted. To share memories of Lorraine, visit shawandsons.com. The family suggests donations in Lorraine’s honor to The Union Gospel Mission or Heartlinks Hospice in care of Shaw and Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901), which is handling arrangements.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Englewood Heights and Arbor House who took such good care of our mother. We’d also like to thank Heartlinks Hospice for their compassion and support during her final weeks.
