Teehocknye, Lorintha J. Umtuch, age 73, of Toppenish, WA passed away on January 20, 2021 at her home. She was born March 26, 1947 to Donald and Hazel Umtuch in Yakima, WA. A graduate of Toppenish High School, she also studied classical piano at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, NM, and completed her B.A. in Political Science at Central Washington University. Lorintha continued to be a life-long student of the Ichishkiin language.
Lorintha embraced the revelation of Baha’u’llah in 1965 at the age of 18 and dedicated her life in service to humanity as a member of the Baha’i Faith. Her passion was mentoring young people. She served for many years on the Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of Toppenish and served on numerous regional boards. She also volunteered service at the Native American Baha’i Institute in Houck, AZ. The CD recording of her singing, chanting, and drumming Baha’i prayers in several languages is treasured by many and has been shared on other continents.
Professionally, Lorintha served as a Tribal Judge and Appellate Judge for several Nations, including the Yakama Nation. Judge Umtuch earned certificates from the National Judicial College as she constantly strove to increase and update her knowledge of the law in order to better serve the people.
Judge Umtuch, at the invitation of the Council when it had an unexpected vacancy at midterm, served two unopposed terms on the Toppenish City Council and served one term as Mayor – her goal to promote unity and improved communication between the city and the Yakama Nation.
Lorintha is survived by her children Chandler Hall, Clifton (Nadia) Hall, and Lisa (David) Burns; grandchildren Cassandra Wesley, Chiara Hall, Hazel Desjarlais, and Phillip Desjarlais; sisters Louiza Umtuch and Julie Umtuch; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Hazel Umtuch, brother John Umtuch, sister Patricia Ike, and niece Celsa Umtuch.
“Thou Kind Lord! This dearly cherished maidservant was attracted to Thee, and through reflection and discernment longed to attain Thy presence and enter Thy realms. With tearful eyes she fixed her gaze on the Kingdom of Mysteries. Many a night she spent in deep communion with Thee, and many a day she lived in intimate remembrance of Thee. At every morn she was mindful of Thee, and at every eve she centered her thoughts upon Thee. Like unto a singing nightingale she chanted Thy sacred verses, and like unto a mirror she sought to reflect Thy light.” -from a Baha’i prayer-
Funeral arrangements: Meet at the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, WA, Monday 1/25/21 at 8:00 a.m. No viewing or overnight services, just a procession to Yesmowit Cemetery in Medicine Valley with short graveside service. Masks and social distancing required in order to protect all who attend.
