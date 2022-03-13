Lori M. Tapscott peacefully went to be with the Lord on February 18th, 2022. Lori was born in the fall of 1959, the youngest of 5 children to Ted and Bonnie Waldo. She was raised in Western New York on a dairy farm before the family loaded up and moved out west into the Cascade mountains. Her parents bought the Silver Cove resort on Rimrock Lake in Washington where she helped in the restaurant while finishing school. This is also where she met her husband Tap.
After marrying she moved out to the Satus ranch with Tap where they enjoyed horse riding, having cattle and buffalo, and raising their son Forrest. They later moved to Centerville when Forrest started school and then Lori served on the school board. After a joke from Tap about Lori being so busy with projects that it was like she was working, she decided to open the Golden Clipper dog grooming salon in Goldendale. Lori’s aunt Edna had the original Golden Clipper in the Tri-Cities and Lori would spend time there when she was younger helping and learning.
The family later moved to Selah where Lori continued on with the Golden Clipper. She owned and operated the grooming salon for over 25 years. Grooming was a large part of her life, she truly loved what she did, it brought her joy and friendship with so many people. Lori also held a love for poodles, having smaller poodles throughout the years. She later started rescuing standard poodles, having at least one rescue with her all the time over the last 15 years, plus her special poodle Tada.
In her later years Lori, when not working in the grooming salon, could be found at home, watering her flowers in the mornings, feeding the chickens or with her family enjoying the mountains and lakes around the area. Camping, fishing and watching her grand babies play in the fresh mountain air was refreshing for her.
Lori with the support of her family and friends was able to fight her first round of breast cancer and go on to be cancer free for 5 years before its return. At the time of her passing she was able to be comfortable at home and cared for by her loved ones. Lori is survived by her son Forrest (Sunni) Tapscott and her 2 grandchildren.
A small memorial will be arranged by the family.
