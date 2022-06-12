Loretta Williams, 84, of Wapato, WA passed away June 5, 2022. Loretta was born Jan. 18, 1938 in Pueblo, CO to Joe and Margaret Vigil. Loretta married Raymond "Red" Williams Jan. 18, 1957 and they had two sons, Loren and Rick Williams.
Loretta graduated from White Swan High School in 1956. She was a very loving wife, mom and Grandma. She will be truly missed. She loved fishing, horseback riding, camping and casinos.
Loretta is survived by her husband Red, her children Loren (Jody), and Rick, grandsons Ryan and Erick, and great-grandsons Gage, Ryker, and Ezra.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Gene and Sam.
Celebration of life will be held June 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Branding Iron, Toppenish, WA.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Loretta.
Please send condolences to Valleyhillsfh.com.
