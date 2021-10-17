Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Loretta (Rita) Joy Harpy reunited with the love of her life, and went to be with the Lord her savior in Heaven on October 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 4, 1944 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to Richard and Arlene Nichols.
Her family moved to Redding, California when she was a young girl. They lived at a logging camp where she had many fond memories of her father working as a logger. They then moved to Gleed, Washington where they worked as a family in the orchards. Rita went on to graduate from West Valley High School.
She met the love of her life, Ronald Harpy Sr., and she would always describe those years the best years of her life with him. They were married on May 31, 1962. They welcomed their son, Ron Harpy Jr. on March 30, 1963. After living briefly in different states including Maryland and Idaho, the family settled back in Yakima, Wa., where they welcomed their daughter Rhonda.
Ron & Rita worked alongside each other and started Ron’s Office Equipment in 1976. They worked tirelessly at this dream together and successfully ran that business for many years, which is still going strong and thriving today, owned by their son, Ron Harpy Jr. and his children.
Rita enjoyed being one with nature, she loved animals & planting. She loved spending quality time with her family and always had fresh tea or hot coffee made ready to enjoy time with you. She was always there to make you feel loved with her warmth and sense of humor.
Rita loved to cook southern comfort foods. The family always enjoyed her homemade chicken n’ dumplings, stuffing & gravy, and so much more. Her love was felt through her dishes. No one could whip up dinner like Rita!
She was a true nurturer through & through. Everyone was a dear friend to Rita, and she certainly made you feel so special. She would put herself above others without question. Especially her family, she devoted her entire life to loving and caring for every one of them unconditionally. She is so loved by all.
She loved God with all her heart, read her bible everyday, and she encouraged every single person she loved to follow the Lord.
Rita is finally reunited with her loving husband Ronald Harpy Sr. in heaven. She is preceded in death by both her parents and her two brothers, Troy and Robert Nichols. She is survived by her sister Janet (Gayle) Distler, her son Ron (Kim) Harpy Jr., and his three children, Jennifer (Brandon) Hahn, Jacqueline (Jerrod) Holm, and Ronnie Harpy III, her daughter Rhonda Picatti (and fiancé Brad), and her three children, Andrea (JD) Jarvis, Amanda, and Ben Picatti; along with her 12 great-grandchildren.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Yakima Memorial Hospital and Cottage in the Meadow.
A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, October 21st at 1:00 p.m. at West Hills Memorial Park. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in