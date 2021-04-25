Valley Hills Funeral Home
Loretta Louise Clerf passed away peacefully in the early hours of Easter morning April 4, 2021 following a sudden illness.
Loretta was born in Ellensburg, WA to Nicolas and Ella (Buening). Loretta was colloquially known as “Babe,” an endearing moniker bestowed upon her as a small child by her dearly cherished Uncle Lou with whom she remained very close throughout his life. Being known only as “Aunt Babe,” it was quite a shock and rather perplexing when a stranger once referred to Aunt Babe as Loretta. “Who is Loretta?” we exclaimed, nobody we know calls her that!
Babe was raised on a large farming operation and busy cattle ranch in Kittitas County during the depression where she attended rural school #6 and Lourdes Academy. Babe attended college at Holy Names in Spokane, WA. Being a resourceful farm kid she could milk cows, feed chickens, dig ditches, bale hay, and drive trucks and tractors. She shared many affectionate stories of the fabric of family life weaved into the seasons on the farm and always made a point to emphasize her parents steadfast trust and devotion to the Lord in their faith and daily life. Babe would smile and reminisce about the difficult farm chores, the Fall deer hunting trips with Uncle Ed and Aunt Myrtle and would become quite animated recalling the annual “Exodus” like cattle drive to the Figure Two Ranch home now to the present Priest Rapids Dam.
Loretta married Jim Bossert later in life and after several years she and Jim divorced, yet they were able to always remain close friends until his passing; they left no children. Babe worked as a nurse for many years, first at Kittitas Valley Hospital, and later she spent over thirty years working primarily as a surgical floor nurse on 2E/2W at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Over the years, Babe shared many fond memories of her nursing career and colleagues, as well as MDs: Dr. Gottlieb, Dr. Romney, Dr. Bocek, with whom she worked closely, and the many patients she cared for with dignity and love. Following her retirement, she loved the beach and enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family abroad. Babe loved to volunteer her time at faith based ministries, but, above all, Babe was a devoted servant to her personal Savior Jesus Christ. She shared her faith and experience with all and applied a daily devotional lifestyle as witnessed by many. Her humble service to the Lord, to the church, and to her community she performed by sharing her time, talent, and treasure among multiple church based services. Loretta had a special place in her heart for the Jesuit mission at St. Joseph’s Parish in Yakima and worked closely with the Sisters of Providence mission there as well. She would often recollect the joy received in service through the gifts of faith in actions for those in need. In addition, Babe truly enjoyed donating her time and worked at the Harman Center too.
Babe lived a hearty and vigorous life in service to others and her strong faith in Christ carried her through blessed and difficult times. Babe you will always be loved and greatly missed by all your family and friends. A special thanks and acknowledgement also to her dear friends at Englewood Gardens where she resided until her passing.
Loretta is preceded in death by her parents Nicolas and Ella, her brothers Francis “Bud” and Theodore “Ted,” her sisters Margaret and Mary Ellen, and her nephew Walter. She is survived by innumerable friends and twenty-five nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Yakima Fire Department, YVMH ER Department to 2E and to “our” of Angel of mercy Sister Faye, a dear friend of Loretta’s who shared her last moments.
Babe “May the Lord be with you and with your Peace.”
Mass of Christian Burial has been scheduled for 12 pm on April 30, 2021 at St. Paul Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Cathedral. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In