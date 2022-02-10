Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Loretta Carl, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She was born the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Miller) Thomas on October 26, 1926 in Richardton, North Dakota. She moved from North Dakota to Yakima at the age of 15 with her parents, brothers and sisters where she lived for the rest of her life. Loretta attended school up to the 8th grade. She was a devoted Catholic attending St. Paul’s Cathedral for over 60 years, she was also a member of the Catholic Daughters. She instilled a great faith in her family. In 1943, she met the love of her life Vergil Carl. They married in Yakima, Washington on November 20, 1946 and later built a house where they raised their family. Vergil and Loretta spent their younger years flying around the dance floor at Eagles and American Legions. Her favorite dance was the Waltz. At the time of Vergil’s death in 1991, they were married for 45 years. Loretta worked for Newberry’s Ice Cream Parlor for a few years and was a seasonal supervisor at Libby’s Cannery for over 30 years.
Loretta had a generous heart and a gentle spirit. She was always smiling and her laugh was contagious. If someone needed help she offered a quick hand, whether it was some advice, a hug or some comfort food. Her devotion to God was evident in all she did. She loved others unconditionally, and she faithfully served on the prayer line where she would pray for members of the church. She was slow to anger and had an abundance of patience.
Her favorite thing to do was playing cards with her family. Her famous words were “so do you wanna play cards!?” which you couldn’t say no to. It was a great way to spend quality time catching up and reminiscing. She enjoyed playing old music and teaching her grandkids all of her dance moves. She loved cooking for holidays and BBQs for her family. There could never be too many people in her home, she was a true entertainer! Her freezer was always stocked with the best ice cream. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, petunias and geraniums were her favorite. She would often be seen climbing the shelves in grocery stores if she couldn’t reach something, it was a sight to see! She supported her grandchildren and great grandchildren by attending as many events as she could! She frequently babysat and helped raise many of her grandchildren. She would do fun activities with them like baking cookies, watching their favorite shows, playing redlight greenlight, and bouncing a basketball back and forth on the back patio!
Her love for God, family and friends will grow in our hearts forever. She leaves behind an incredible legacy! 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.
She is survived by her children Rod and Sue Carl, Randy and Kelli Carl, Lorie and Lonnie Bennett, Richard and Cindy Carl; her grandchildren Nathan Carl and Kalee, Matthew Carl and Amelia, Jason Bennett, Ricky and Ciera Carl, BriAnna and Dev Miles, Ashley Carl, Austin Carl, Kayli Carl, and Miranda Amaya; her great-grandchildren Chance Carl, Caden Lopez, Ethan Carl, Alexis Carl, Michael Carl, Daniella Carl, Ashlynn Carl, and Jason Carl; and her sister Edna Fuchs.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Margaret Thomas; her husband Vergil; her son Ricky; her grandson Danny; her brothers Al Thomas, Robert Thomas, and George Thomas; and her sisters Isabel James, Rose Fuller, and Frieda Lockbeam.
The vigil service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 5:30 pm at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10 am at St. Paul’s Cathedral with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
